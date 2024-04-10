© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Astronomer Wanda Diaz-Merced didn't watch the eclipse. She listened

By Kathryn Fink,
Justine Kenin
Published April 10, 2024 at 5:25 PM EDT

Astronomer Wanda Diaz-Merced, who is blind, describes her experience listening to Monday's solar eclipse with a device called LightSound.

Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
