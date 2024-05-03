© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Palestinians in the West Bank say U.S. college protests give them hope

By Michele Kelemen
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:18 PM EDT

Palestinians in the West Bank are following the protests on US campuses and say this movement is giving them hope.

