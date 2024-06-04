© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Day Sponsors | June 4, 2024

WKAR Public Media
Published June 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT

Today’s radio programming is made possible in part by contributions…
From Angelica Liu in celebration of her beloved husband George Liu on their wedding anniversary.
From Janet Guinter celebrating her 75th birthday on 6/6, 50 years with WKAR Radio Reading Service, and encouraging folks to join her in volunteering and financial support.
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE