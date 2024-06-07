© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
How AI tools are being used in classrooms

By Mallory Yu,
Christopher IntagliataAilsa Chang
Published June 7, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT

When Chat GPT came out a year and a half ago, school districts rushed to block the tool amid fears students would use it to cheat. Now, many districts are embracing AI more broadly.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Mallory Yu
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
