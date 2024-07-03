© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: AM870 reception

70 years ago, some Texan families joined an experiment that ushered in life with AC

By Audrey McGlinchy
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:52 PM EDT

Air conditioning wasn't common in middle class homes until some Texas families decided to become study subjects in the 1950s.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Audrey McGlinchy
Audrey McGlinchy is the City Hall reporter at KUT, covering the Austin City Council and the policies they discuss. She comes to Texas from Brooklyn, where she tried her hand at publishing, public relations and nannying. Audrey holds English and journalism degrees from Wesleyan University and the City University of New York. She got her start in journalism as an intern at KUT Radio during a summer break from graduate school. While completing her master's degree in New York City, she interned at the New York Times Magazine and Guernica Magazine.
See stories by Audrey McGlinchy
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE