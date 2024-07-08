© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane

By Greg Allen
Published July 8, 2024 at 5:46 PM EDT

Beryl barreled ashore on Monday striking the central Texas coast. Along with high winds and heavy rain, a major concern is flooding — especially inland.

