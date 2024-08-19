Obama's campaign echoes as Milwaukee delegates go to the DNC

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.