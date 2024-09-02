© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published September 2, 2024 at 3:45 AM EDT

Israelis protest Netanyahu government after bodies of six hostages recovered. Unions are taking more prominent roles in U.S. politics. A look at Harris and Trump plans to tackle high housing costs.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
