© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Germany will soon start checks along its 9 land borders

By Rob Schmitz
Published September 11, 2024 at 4:43 AM EDT

Beginning next week, Germany will start to introduce border checks along all of its nine land borders. The country aims to reduce what it calls “irregular migration.”

Copyright 2024 NPR
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.
DONATE