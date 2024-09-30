© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lebanon prepares to bury Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

By Jane Arraf,
Michel Martin
Published September 30, 2024 at 7:18 AM EDT

The Middle East changed over the weekend. Israel killed the leader of the militant group Hezbollah in Beirut in a wave of continuing airstrikes that began a week ago.

Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news.
