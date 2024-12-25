Bruce Springsteen: On Jersey, masculinity and wishing to be his onstage persona

Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
As the year ends, your gift to WKAR is more important than ever. Donate $60 or more before December 31, and we’ll donate a WKAR Reading Kit to a child in need in our community. Your generosity not only supports our vital journalism for the upcoming year but also fosters a love for reading in young minds. Together, we can create a brighter future!