© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump says he wants tariffs to start February first

By Asma Khalid,
Juana Summers
Published January 21, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST

President Trump says he's looking at Feb.1 as the day when he'll slap tariffs on Canada and Mexico -- two countries his first administration negotiated a trade deal with.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Kickstart 2025 with a commitment to quality journalism in mid-Michigan! Your donation to WKAR ensures trusted news and essential storytelling remain accessible to everyone. Together, we can start the new year strong—make your impact today!
DONATE