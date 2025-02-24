Trump and Macron meet in Washington as Europe pleads for continued help with Ukraine

Updated February 24, 2025 at 16:19 PM ET

President Trump says there has been tremendous distrust between Russia and Ukraine, but that it's in Russian President Vladimir Putin's best interest to make a deal and end the war.

"I really believe that he wants to make a deal," Trump said. "I may be wrong, but I believe he wants to make a deal," he said.

At a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said his meeting with Macron was an important step toward reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. Macron used flattery and praise, commending Trump for agreeing to work with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a rare minerals agreement that would provide more security guarantees.

"This peace must not mean a surrender of Ukraine. It must not mean a cease fire without guarantees. This peace must allow for Ukrainian sovereignty and allow Ukraine to negotiate with other stakeholders," Macron said.

Macron joined Trump at the White House on the third anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Macron came to Washington as part of efforts by European leaders to coax Trump to not abandon Ukraine as he negotiates a peace agreement with Putin.

On Thursday, Trump will meet with U.K. prime minister Keir Starmer.

Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. voted against a United Nations resolution that condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Washington's recent shift in its stance on the Ukraine war shocked major European capitals.

Dorothy Shea, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Mission to the UN, told a UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine that what the UN needs is "a resolution marking the commitment from all UN Member States to bring a durable end to the war."

Trump declined to comment on the resolution when asked alongside Macron in the Oval Office on Monday.

Still, Trump told reporters he thinks the war in Ukraine could end "within weeks." He added that Zelenskyy could visit him at the White House in the next two weeks to sign the rare earth and critical minerals deal.

As part of those security guarantees, Trump said Putin told him that he would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a peace deal.

"Once we settle, there's going to be no more war in Ukraine," Trump predicted. "It's not going to be a very big problem."

And Macron confirmed that some European countries would be ready to send troops to Ukraine, but in a limited role.

"They would not be along the front lines. They would not be part of any conflict," Macron said. "They would be there to ensure that the peace is respected," he added.

The meetings were largely friendly with the two leaders exchanging stories and affectionate touches. But they did disagree on the extent of Europe's support for Ukraine.

Trump described Europe's help as a loan before Macron sought to correct him, noting the amount paid to Ukraine.

"If you believe that, it's okay with me," Trump responded, smiling. "They get their money back. We don't, and now we do."

