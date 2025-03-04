Arab and Muslim voters helped deliver Michigan to Trump. They're not all happy so far

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
This spring, power trusted journalism in mid-Michigan! Your support for WKAR fuels reliable news and in-depth storytelling that keeps our community informed. Give today to help ensure fact-based reporting remains strong—because journalism matters!