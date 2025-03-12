© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published March 12, 2025 at 4:25 AM EDT

U.S. resumes Ukraine military aid and intelligence sharing as Kyiv approves ceasefire, Education Department to cut nearly half of staff, House GOP spending plan to avert shutdown heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
This spring, power trusted journalism in mid-Michigan! Your support for WKAR fuels reliable news and in-depth storytelling that keeps our community informed. Give today to help ensure fact-based reporting remains strong—because journalism matters!
DONATE