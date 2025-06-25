© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published June 25, 2025 at 4:18 AM EDT

An early intelligence assessment suggests Iran's nuclear program was only set back 'a few months', Trump meets with NATO members at summit in the Netherlands, Trump's pick for appeals judge draws controversy.

Copyright 2025 NPR
