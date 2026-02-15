© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chef's soup dumpling lesson doubles as a love letter to DC's Chinatown

NPR | By Emily Kwong,
Kai McNameeAhmad Damen
Published February 15, 2026 at 5:14 PM EST

Chef Tim Ma, owner of Lucky Danger in Washington's Chinatown, walks us through how to fold soup dumplings in preparation for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Sustain What Matters. Build What’s Next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.