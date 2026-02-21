© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Fresh Air Weekend: Revisiting Fela Kuti's story; Michael Pollan on consciousness

NPR
Published February 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Michael Pollan is the author of A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How Nigerian musician Fela Kuti used music as a weapon against dictatorship: Considered the father of Afrobeat, Kuti used his music in the 1970s to combat colonial values and brutal dictatorship. Podcaster Jad Abumrad tells his story in the series, Fela Kuti: Fear No Man.

Michael Pollan says AI may "think" — but it will never be conscious: "Consciousness is under siege," says author Michael Pollan. His new book, A World Appears, explores consciousness on both a personal and technological level.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

