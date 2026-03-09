© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Nation's settlement with DOJ still isn't a done deal

NPR | By Kathryn Fink,
Scott DetrowJohn Ketchum
Published March 9, 2026 at 4:37 PM EDT

Live Nation has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice after a years-long antitrust battle. What could this mean for the broader live entertainment industry?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
John Ketchum
John Ketchum is a senior editor for All Things Considered. Before coming to NPR, he worked at the New York Times where he was a staff editor for The Daily. Before joining the New York Times, he worked at The American Journalism Project, where he launched local newsrooms in communities across the country.
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.