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U.S. takes on Venezuela tonight in the final of the World Baseball Classic

NPR | By Becky Sullivan,
Ailsa Chang
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT

The U.S. will face Venezuela in the final of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
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