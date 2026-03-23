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Israelis' support for the war with Iran remains high, but cynicism is gaining ground

NPR | By Carrie Kahn
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT

Israeli support for the war is still high but waning, after three weeks of fighting with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
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