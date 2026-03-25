© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join Us at the WKAR Community Impact Forum

WKAR Public Media
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT

Sat April 25 at 1:00pm WKAR Studios | Learn how community support is helping WKAR sustain what matters and build for the future.

While the loss of federal funding will forever mark the history of public media as an unprecedented milestone, the new public media landscape is beginning to take shape. New programs and more ways to stay informed, entertained, and connected to your community are coming up this year from your mid-Michigan public media station.

Join us for a look behind-the-scenes and a preview of what’s coming up next from WKAR.

RSVP HERE

Schedule of Events:
1pm- Open House- enjoy a self-guided tour of the WKAR TV Studios
1:30pm- guided tour of WKAR Radio Studio
2pm- Impact Forum Panel Discussion- hear from the innovative experts behind WKAR. Join in the conversation with panelists after the discussion with a question-and-answer session.

Scheduled panelists include:

  • Sheri Jones, Impact: Michigan Host
  • Linda Kernohan, 90.5 Classical Host
  • Al Martin, Producer and Host
  • Melanie McGuire, Senior Director of Development
  • Robin Pizzo, Director of Education
  • Sophia Saliby, All Things Considered Local Host and Producer
  • Ashlee Smith, Senior Director of Content and Education
  • Bobby Taylor, Video Production Technician & Experiential Learning Coordinator
  • Brant Wells, Senior Director of Station Operations

REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended.
RSVP HERE

WHERE
WKAR Studios
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
FREE on weekends
Directions at Google Maps

CHECK-IN
MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building
Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)
Join Us In Your Community
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.