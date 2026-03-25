Join Us at the WKAR Community Impact Forum

While the loss of federal funding will forever mark the history of public media as an unprecedented milestone, the new public media landscape is beginning to take shape. New programs and more ways to stay informed, entertained, and connected to your community are coming up this year from your mid-Michigan public media station.

Join us for a look behind-the-scenes and a preview of what’s coming up next from WKAR.

RSVP HERE

Schedule of Events:

1pm- Open House- enjoy a self-guided tour of the WKAR TV Studios

1:30pm- guided tour of WKAR Radio Studio

2pm- Impact Forum Panel Discussion- hear from the innovative experts behind WKAR. Join in the conversation with panelists after the discussion with a question-and-answer session.

Scheduled panelists include:



Sheri Jones, Impact: Michigan Host

Linda Kernohan, 90.5 Classical Host

Al Martin, Producer and Host

Melanie McGuire, Senior Director of Development

Robin Pizzo, Director of Education

Sophia Saliby, All Things Considered Local Host and Producer

Ashlee Smith, Senior Director of Content and Education

Bobby Taylor, Video Production Technician & Experiential Learning Coordinator

Brant Wells, Senior Director of Station Operations



REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended.

RSVP HERE

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE on weekends

Directions at Google Maps

CHECK-IN

MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building

Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)

