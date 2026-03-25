Join Us at the WKAR Community Impact Forum
Sat April 25 at 1:00pm WKAR Studios | Learn how community support is helping WKAR sustain what matters and build for the future.
While the loss of federal funding will forever mark the history of public media as an unprecedented milestone, the new public media landscape is beginning to take shape. New programs and more ways to stay informed, entertained, and connected to your community are coming up this year from your mid-Michigan public media station.
Join us for a look behind-the-scenes and a preview of what’s coming up next from WKAR.
Schedule of Events:
1pm- Open House- enjoy a self-guided tour of the WKAR TV Studios
1:30pm- guided tour of WKAR Radio Studio
2pm- Impact Forum Panel Discussion- hear from the innovative experts behind WKAR. Join in the conversation with panelists after the discussion with a question-and-answer session.
Scheduled panelists include:
- Sheri Jones, Impact: Michigan Host
- Linda Kernohan, 90.5 Classical Host
- Al Martin, Producer and Host
- Melanie McGuire, Senior Director of Development
- Robin Pizzo, Director of Education
- Sophia Saliby, All Things Considered Local Host and Producer
- Ashlee Smith, Senior Director of Content and Education
- Bobby Taylor, Video Production Technician & Experiential Learning Coordinator
- Brant Wells, Senior Director of Station Operations
REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended.
RSVP HERE
WHERE
WKAR Studios
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University
PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
FREE on weekends
Directions at Google Maps
CHECK-IN
MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building
Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)