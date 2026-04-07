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How does the economy shape our lives? Planet Money has a book for that!

NPR | By Sarah Gonzalez
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT

NPR's Planet Money is publishing its first book! The team's newest project aims to help audiences navigate the economy and their lives.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Sarah Gonzalez
Sarah Gonzalez is a host and reporter with Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy. She joined the team in April 2018.
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