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Country artist Ella Langley is breaking records with her album 'Dandelion'

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Elle MannionAilsa ChangTinbete Ermyas
Published April 10, 2026 at 5:48 PM EDT

With her authentic country sound and relatable lyrics, new star Ella Langley is breaking records with her new album, Dandelion.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mia Venkat
Elle Mannion
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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