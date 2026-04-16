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Trump's allies defend his remarks about Pope Leo

NPR | By Domenico Montanaro,
Leila Fadel
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

The Trump administration is largely standing by the president's comments about Pope Leo. What does that mean for the Republican base?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
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