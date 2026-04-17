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U.S.-Iran ceasefire appears to hold as economic pressure builds globally

NPR | By Quil Lawrence,
Leila Fadel
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

U.S. military officials say the blockade of Iranian ports is holding and so is a ceasefire in the war with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
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