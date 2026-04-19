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"Classical Music Happy Hour" podcast shows a different side of classical music

NPR | By Mallory Yu,
Rob SchmitzTinbete Ermyas
Published April 19, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT

NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with pianist Emanuel Ax about his new podcast "Classical Music Happy Hour."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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