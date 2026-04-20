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Small business owners queue up for tariff refunds

NPR | By Alina Selyukh
Published April 20, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT

Business people had their fingers above the keys, ready to go, when the U.S. government launched its tariff-refund portal Monday morning.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh
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