Join Us! Youth and Mental Health Wellness | A Community Conversation

Join WKAR for a community conversation exploring the mental health wellbeing of today’s youth.

REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended. | REGISTER HERE

Presented during national Mental Health Awareness month, the evening addresses the challenges, opportunities and community supports shaping young people’s mental health across mid-Michigan and includes the premiere of “I Feel Talks,” the WKAR original series supporting childhood mental health wellness.

The evening brings together local experts sharing practical insights on supporting resilience, fostering mental health wellness and navigating resources; and offering practical takeaways for parents, educators and advocates. Audience Q&A will encourage shared learning and community dialog. The conversation with Q&A is moderated by Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of Education.

Scheduled panelists include Fashina Aladé, MSU College of Communication Arts and Sciences; Kris Amos-Lopez, MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services;Andrea Calabrese, Child and Family Services; Jenny Metzmaker, Positive Somebody; and Ada Scott, Great Start to Quality. Their work spans early childhood education, social work, mental health and media research.

The evening includes the premiere of the second season of “I Feel,” the WKAR original series supporting childhood mental health wellness. Twelve new “I Feel Talks” videos explore how children navigate stress, identity and big feelings in an ever-evolving world.

For more about I Feel visit I Feel at wkar.org

Before and after the program, connect with local organizations to learn further resources to help the children in your life thrive.

Light refreshments provided.

Program schedule

6:30pm- vendor fair and light refreshments

6:45pm- panel discussion with Q&A

7:15pm- vendor fair and meet and greet with panel

7:30pm- event ends

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE after 6 p.m. weekdays.

Directions at Google Maps

CHECK-IN

MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building

Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent toTrowbridge Ramp parking)

REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended. | REGISTER HERE