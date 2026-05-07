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CNN founder Ted Turner leaves a legacy of fighting for environmental causes

NPR | By Molly Samuel
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

Ted Turner is being remembered as the founder of CNN, but he was also someone who used his wealth for environmental stewardship.

Copyright 2026 WABE 90.1 Atlanta
Molly Samuel
Molly Samuel joined WABE as a reporter in November 2014. Before coming on board, she was a science producer and reporter at KQED in San Francisco, where she won awards for her reporting on hydropower and on crude oil.
See stories by Molly Samuel
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