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The real-world influence of Star Trek's U.S.S. Enterprise

NPR | By Jennifer Ludden
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

The Star Trek Enterprise evoked Americans' sense of adventure and a utopian vision of humanity. It's part of NPR's 250th anniversary series "America in Pursuit."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
See stories by Jennifer Ludden
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