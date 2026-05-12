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Study finds engaging with the arts can slow biological aging

NPR | By Allison Aubrey
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

A new study finds that enjoyment of arts and culture slows down biological aging.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Allison Aubrey
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