© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A National Spelling Bee champion shares what it takes to win

NPR | By Hosts,
Gabriel J. SánchezTinbete Ermyas
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT

The 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee champ shares what it takes to spell it right in 2026.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.