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Democrats look to rural voters to grow their coalition

NPR | By Mara Liasson
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT

Democrats are looking for a path to winning more Congressional seats in the future. One way may be to court more rural voters.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
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