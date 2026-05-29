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How primaries are shaping Congress

NPR | By Eric McDaniel,
Ashley Lopez
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT

The Primary used to be just the first step in the electoral process — now the primary has transformed, in many places into the moment when the election is all but decided. It's shaping Congress.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.
See stories by Eric McDaniel
Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
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