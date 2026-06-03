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Voters in 6 states went to the polls Tuesday. Takeaways from the primaries

NPR | By Stephen Fowler,
A Martínez
Published June 3, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT

Voters in six states cast ballots Tuesday in primary races for U.S. House, Senate and statewide offices. A look at the results.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk and will be covering the 2024 election based in the South. Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
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