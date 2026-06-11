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KATSEYE on the ups and downs of being a global girl group

NPR | By Ailsa Chang,
Mallory YuKathryn Fink
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sophia Laforteza, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, and Jeung Yoonchae about the ups and downs of being part of the global girl group KATSEYE.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
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