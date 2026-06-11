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This week's Short Wave news roundup

NPR | By Angela Zhang,
Emily KwongMary Louise Kelly
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT

NPR's Short Wave team talks about how air pollution affects the brain, what ancient squirrel poop reveals about prehistoric fauna, and a whale graveyard on the ocean floor.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Angela Zhang
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
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