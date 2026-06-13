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An exiled Russian journalist starts new career as a comedian

NPR | By Michele Kelemen,
Hannah BlochDaniel Ofman
Published June 13, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT

Exiled Russian journalist Vladimir Raevsky says laughter can be a weapon against authoritarianism. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports on his history-inspired comedy act.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
Hannah Bloch
Hannah Bloch is lead digital editor on NPR's international desk, overseeing the work of NPR correspondents and freelance journalists around the world.
See stories by Hannah Bloch
Daniel Ofman
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