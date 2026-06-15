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G7 gets underway amid tensions between Europe and the U.S.

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley,
A Martínez
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

The G7 gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies gets under way in France on Monday, at a time of strain between Europe and the U.S.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
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