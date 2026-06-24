Rep. Himes says reported intelligence agency cuts spark 'bipartisan outrage'

Updated June 24, 2026 at 1:45 PM EDT

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., says lawmakers have little information about reported personnel changes under acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, who has been in the role for less than a week.

CNN and other outlets reported that Pulte started making large staff cuts on Monday. NPR has not independently verified those reports.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, created after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, coordinates the nation's 18 intelligence agencies.

Himes and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the top Democrats on the House and Senate intelligence committees, said in a letter that any firings could jeopardize the agency's mission and requested details.

"We have a man who certainly does not understand an absolutely critical agency potentially altering the structure and the people inside that agency," Himes told NPR's Morning Edition, adding that there is "bipartisan outrage on Capitol Hill."

NPR's Michel Martin spoke with Himes about the reported staff cuts and his concerns around Pulte's lack of intelligence experience.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

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