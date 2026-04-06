Michigan FunkFest 2026

Presented by the Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art (MICA), this 2 day music festival transforms Old Town Lansing into a nonstop experience filled with funk, food, drinks, dancing, vendors and creative energy. Featuring an eclectic lineup of local favorites and standout bands from across Michigan, FunkFest brings together music lovers of every kind for one of the most vibrant and unique festivals of the summer. From outdoor performances along the river to intimate sets inside UrbanBeat Event Center, FunkFest is more than just a concert — it’s a community gathering fueled by creativity, connection, and the spirit of independent music and arts culture. Come spend the day discovering new bands, reconnecting with friends, dancing under the summer sky, and experiencing the energy that makes FunkFest a Lansing tradition. Located at UrbanBeat Event Center $5 Friday 5PM - 12 AM $10 Saturday 3PM - 12 AM