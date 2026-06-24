Parsing: A Human Experience - an art exhibit by Alexander Elliott
Parsing: A Human Experience - an art exhibit by Alexander Elliott
A two-day gallery installation featuring paintings by local Lansing artist Alexander Elliott featuring musical components by local Lansing composer Evan Gedert.
Open hours are Friday, July 10, 11-5 and Saturday, July 11, 11-6. Closing reception on Saturday from 4-6 PM.
The Robin Theatre
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Alexander Elliott
art.byalexanderelliott@proton.me