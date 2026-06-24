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Parsing: A Human Experience - an art exhibit by Alexander Elliott

Parsing: A Human Experience - an art exhibit by Alexander Elliott

A two-day gallery installation featuring paintings by local Lansing artist Alexander Elliott featuring musical components by local Lansing composer Evan Gedert.

Open hours are Friday, July 10, 11-5 and Saturday, July 11, 11-6. Closing reception on Saturday from 4-6 PM.

The Robin Theatre
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Alexander Elliott
art.byalexanderelliott@proton.me
https://www.instagram.com/art.byalexander/
The Robin Theatre
1105 S Washington Ave
Lansing, Michigan 48910
https://www.therobintheatre.com/