'We Are Timeless' Sistrum Chorus' 40th Anniversary Concert
'We Are Timeless' Sistrum Chorus' 40th Anniversary Concert
Join Sistrum for a special 40th anniversary retrospective performance. This special concert will featuring our founding director, Rachel Alexander, returning director Dr. Meredith Bowen, and our current director Meghan Eldred-Woolsey in her last performance with Sistrum. Each director will reprise their favorite songs from their time leading the chorus.
This show will feature 2 intermissions, complimentary refreshments, and our silent auction fundraiser. Online ticket purchases are valid for either performance.
DeWitt High School
$5-$40
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Sistrum Chorus
DeWitt High School
13601 Panther DrDeWitt, Michigan 48820