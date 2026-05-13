'We Are Timeless' Sistrum Chorus' 40th Anniversary Concert

Join Sistrum for a special 40th anniversary retrospective performance. This special concert will featuring our founding director, Rachel Alexander, returning director Dr. Meredith Bowen, and our current director Meghan Eldred-Woolsey in her last performance with Sistrum. Each director will reprise their favorite songs from their time leading the chorus.

This show will feature 2 intermissions, complimentary refreshments, and our silent auction fundraiser. Online ticket purchases are valid for either performance.