Polls open across Mid-Michigan as voters decide schools, public safety and the balance of Michigan's Senate

It's Election Day. Polls across Michigan are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Mid-Michigan voters are weighing in on a stack of school bonds, millage renewals and public safety funding requests.

But the day's highest-stakes race is happening north of the Lansing area and it could reshape the final months of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's term.

State Senate balance: the 35th District special election

Voters in Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties are picking a new state senator to fill the 35th District seat that's been vacant since January 2025, when Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet left for Congress. Democrat Chedrick Greene, a Saginaw firefighter and former state Senate aide, faces Republican Jason Tunney, an attorney, and Libertarian Ali Sledz.

Democrats currently hold a 19-18 majority in the Michigan Senate. A Tunney win would deadlock the chamber at 19-19. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II can break tie votes, but Republicans could still block measures by withholding votes and preventing Democrats from reaching the 20-vote threshold needed to pass legislation. A Greene win would preserve Democrats' outright Senate majority.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has called it the most competitive state legislative special election in the country this year.

What Mid-Michigan voters are deciding

Ingham ISD area — Voters in the Ingham Intermediate School District boundaries are considering a roughly $100 million bond for special education facilities, including Beekman Center and Heartwood School. The Stockbridge Area Emergency Services Authority is also seeking a 2.5-mill, five-year increase for fire and EMS service that would raise about $1.6 million in the first year.

Eaton County — The Grand Ledge Area Emergency Services Authority is asking for a $22.5 million bond to build and equip two new fire stations.

Clinton County — Carson City-Crystal Area Schools wants to renew its operating millage and bump it slightly, from 17.6828 mills to a flat 18 mills.

Livingston County — Brighton Area Schools is seeking a $156.3 million bond — one of the three largest school proposals on any Michigan ballot today — for building improvements, athletic facilities and parking.

Shiawassee County — Corunna Public Schools has two separate bond questions: $16.5 million for HVAC and structural work on existing buildings, and $18.1 million to build a new event center at Corunna High School. Morrice Area Schools is asking voters in three counties for an 18-mill operating millage that would generate roughly $498,000 next year.

Jackson County — The biggest cluster of local questions on any Mid-Michigan ballot.

Columbia Charter Township has four separate proposals: renewals of its existing fire (0.4286 mills) and police (0.8577 mills) millages, plus additional levies of 0.4212 mills for fire and 0.2423 mills for police.



has four separate proposals: renewals of its existing fire (0.4286 mills) and police (0.8577 mills) millages, plus additional levies of 0.4212 mills for fire and 0.2423 mills for police. Vandercook Lake Public Schools wants $9.2 million for building and stadium upgrades.

Columbia School District is seeking $14.8 million across four counties.

Grass Lake Community Schools is asking voters in Jackson and Washtenaw counties for $41.9 million.

Hanover-Horton wants $3.9 million.

North Adams-Jerome is asking to renew an 18.2245-mill operating levy.

The Stockbridge Area authority's millage increase is also on Jackson County ballots.

Across Michigan

Bridge Michigan reports that local funding measures are on ballots in more than 100 communities, including bond requests from 35 school districts. The Secretary of State says 67 counties have elections Tuesday.

The largest school bond proposals in the state today:

Roseville Community Schools (Macomb County) — $175 million, the biggest on any Michigan ballot. The Roseville plan would build a new elementary, close another building, convert one into an early childhood center, and replace roofs and HVAC across the district.

Brighton Area Schools (Livingston County) — $156.3 million.

Grand Blanc Community Schools (Genesee and Oakland counties) — $149 million for a performing arts center, an early childhood addition, and classroom space replacing temporary modular buildings. The district says the bonds would not raise its current millage rate.

Hopkins Public Schools (Allegan County) — $110.56 million for new buildings and buses.

Voters in Bay, Charlevoix and Newaygo counties are also deciding road millage proposals.

How to vote today

Polling places are open until 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling location through the Michigan Voter Information Center at mvic.sos.state.mi.us. Same-day registration is available at local clerks' offices through 8 p.m. for anyone not already registered. Absentee ballots must be returned to a clerk's office or drop box by 8 p.m. — mailing them now is too late.