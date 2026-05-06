Democrats keep state Senate majority, proposals face mixed results in May 5 election

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Democrats held onto their majority in the Michigan Senate during a special election Tuesday, winning back a seat that’s been vacant since January 2025.

Democrat Chedrick Greene staved off a challenge from Republican Jason Tunney to give Democrats a 20-18 seat majority in the chamber.

Had Tunney won, the Senate would have been evenly divided for the remainder of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s final year in office.

Voters in the Great Lakes Bay region will have representation in the chamber for the first time since U.S. Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet, D-Bay City, vacated the seat after she was elected to Congress in 2024.

Assistant Senate Majority Leader Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, said in a statement that “Republicans and pundits should take note – wedge issues and manufactured divisiveness will not win this year.”

“Integrity, honesty, and awareness of the real problems that Michigan families face will win the midterms, and Chedrick’s landslide victory tonight is proof of that,” Camilleri said.

But MIGOP Chair Jim Runestad said Democrats outspent Republicans in the race and “there is little correlation between special elections and General Election Day.”

Runestad said Tunney “is in a prime position to win this seat in November.”

Voters throughout mid-Michigan also weighed in on various millage and bond proposals during Tuesday’s election.

The Ingham Intermediate School District was approved for a bond of nearly $100 million to construct a new facility on the site of the Beekman Center in Lansing, which the district says is beyond its useful life, and renovate Heartwood School in Mason.

A house with a market value of $200,000 dollars would be taxed about $55 annually when the bond takes effect.

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Some communities woke up to mixed results Wednesday, approving some funding requests while rejecting others from the same school district or public safety agency.

That’s the case in Shiawassee County, where Corunna voters approved a $16.5 million bond to make structural improvements and upgrade the HVAC systems in school buildings but rejected a separate $18.1 million bond to construct a new event center at Corunna High School that would have served as an auxiliary gym and performing arts space.

Superintendent John Fattal said the district wanted to give voters the option to fund the most essential projects without committing to everything.

“I think that people said, ‘Listen, this is what we can afford, and we’re willing to do this for the schools,’” Fattal said.

In Jackson County, Columbia Charter Township voters renewed millages for both the police and fire departments but only approved increasing funds for the fire department, rejecting a request to also increase the police department’s millage.

Public safety also saw a funding increase in Ingham County, where the Stockbridge Area Emergency Services Authority’s request for a millage increase of 2.5 mills passed by ten votes. It will be used to operate and maintain fire protection and emergency medical services.

And in Jackson County, voters approved an increase of 2.5 mills in funding for the Stockbridge Area Emergency Service Authority for fire protection and emergency medical services.

But not all agencies fared as well. Voters in Eaton County rejected a $22 million bond for the Grand Ledge Area Emergency Services Authority that would have been used to construct and furnish two new fire stations with modern facilities and improved safety features.

Schools also faced mixed results.

Voters in Livingston County rejected a proposal for a $156 million bond for Brighton Area Schools to expand and improve school buildings and playgrounds, including athletic facilities and parking areas.

Morrice Area Schools also saw its request for a millage of 18 mills fail in Ingham, Livingston and Shiawassee counties.

Similarly, a $9.2 million bond that would have allowed Vandercook Lake Public Schools to remodel school buildings, including roof replacements and improvements to plumbing and HVAC systems, was rejected by voters in Jackson County.

But some districts had better luck.

Grass Lake Community Schools in Jackson County was successful in its request for a $41.9 million bond to build an addition to the middle school, an indoor athletic facility and a playground. The district will also partially remodel the elementary, middle and high schools.

Also in Jackson County, voters approved a $14.8 million bond for the Columbia School District to expand and remodel school buildings and improve playgrounds, athletic facilities and parking areas.

In Jackson and Hillsdale counties, the Hanover-Horton School District’s request to borrow $3.9 million to renovate school buildings was approved by voters.