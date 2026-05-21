Community joins WKAR for conversation on youth and mental health wellness

During the event Youth Mental Health and Wellness, A Community Conversation, enthusiastic community members, parents and families from across mid-Michigan gathered at WKAR studios for a panel featuring local experts addressing the challenges, opportunities, and community supports surrounding youth mental health in Michigan.

The discussion was led by Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, and included experiences and insights from Dr. Fashina Aladé, MSU College of Communication Arts and Sciences; Kris Amos-López, LPC, MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services; Dr. Andrea Calabrese, Child and Family Services; Jenny Metzmaker, Positive Somebody; and Ada Scott, Great Start to Quality.

Spectators of the panel watched attentively and had the opportunity to ask the professionals some of their own questions.

The event also allowed parents to meet with the panelists and connect with resources at the vendor fair. Capital Area District Libraries, Lansing School District Universal PreK, Positive Somebody, and Ingham ISD were all present to allow parents to learn more about resources that support emotional learning.

In addition to the panel, the evening included the season two premiere of “I Feel Talks”, a WKAR original series exploring how children navigate and manage stress, identity and strong feelings in an ever-complicated world.

With the month of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the gathering provided attendees with an opportunity to prioritize positive childhood mental health with valuable takeaways and resources.

Watch the full panel discussion available now on PBS Video.

I Feel Talks... and more videos and resources from the I Feel series are available at wkar.org.