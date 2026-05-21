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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival 2026

WKAR Public Media | By Katelyn Littleton
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
10 of 12  — wkar-east-lansing-artfest-20260516-150 1920x1080.png
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU
Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
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Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival
Beauchamp, Littleton, Young / WKAR-MSU

Nearly 700 people visited the WKAR tent at the event hosted by the City of East Lansing

The vibrant energy of the Greater Lansing arts scene took over Albert Street as community members gathered to explore local creativity at the 63rd East Lansing Art Festival. Amid the bustling crowds, live performances, and music, WKAR set up camp right next to the main stage, offering a hub of interactive fun for festivalgoers.

The WKAR tent was a popular stop, drawing in nearly 700 attendees throughout the day. Visitors were greeted by station employees and interns handing out custom stickers, temporary tattoos, and informational pamphlets about upcoming programming. The biggest draw of the booth was the prize wheel, which kept a steady line of hopeful winners of all ages waiting for a spin.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the station's commitment to the arts in Mid-Michigan. From lifelong public broadcasting fans sharing their favorite PBS childhood memories to daily NPR listeners stopping by to say thank you, the tent was filled with continuous expressions of love for the station.

Beyond celebrating existing fans, the festival provided a valuable opportunity for community outreach. For attendees who were unfamiliar with public media, WKAR representatives were on hand to bridge the gap, exploring the station's educational initiatives, local news coverage, and community resources.
In Your Community
Katelyn Littleton
Littleton is a Senior Public Relations major at MSU.
See stories by Katelyn Littleton
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