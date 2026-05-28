Join Us! MSU Libraries Book Talk Series Finale

Join WKAR and MSU Libraries for an evening of commemorative conversation with author Dr. Leconté Dill and her newest book, Soul Survivors.

REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended. | REGISTER HERE

MSU Libraries Book Talk Series Finale

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 6:15-7:45pm

Join WKAR and MSU Libraries for the finale of the MSU Libraries Spring 2026 Book Talk Series: African American Women Scholars on Race, Racism, and Living Black in America. The final session features Dr. LeConté Dill and her debut book, Soul Survivors.

Poet and fiction writer Lisa Bond-Brewer joins Dr. Dill to discuss the topics, themes, and the fifteen-year creation process behind the community-engaged research in and with the urban neighborhoods; Oakland, Atlanta, and Brooklyn, and the young people and organizations there.

Experience a selection of persona poems from Soul Survivors read by Dr. Dill in celebration of Juneteenth. Audience Q&A to follow the discussion. The event includes the opportunity to purchase Soul Survivors and have it signed by Dr. LeConté Dill at the meet and greet after the discussion.

Presented by WKAR Public Media, MSU Libraries, African American and Africa Studies (AAAS) as part of the 6thannual MSU Juneteenth Commemorative Celebration.

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE after 6 p.m. weekdays.

Directions at Google Maps

CHECK-IN

MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building

Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)

REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended. | REGISTER HERE

