Join Us! MSU Libraries Book Talk Series Finale
Wed June 17 | 6:15-7:15pm | Enjoy a collection of persona poems from Dr.Leconté Dill’s debut book in celebration of Juneteenth.
Join WKAR and MSU Libraries for an evening of commemorative conversation with author Dr. Leconté Dill and her newest book, Soul Survivors.
REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended. | REGISTER HERE
MSU Libraries Book Talk Series Finale
Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 6:15-7:45pm
Join WKAR and MSU Libraries for the finale of the MSU Libraries Spring 2026 Book Talk Series: African American Women Scholars on Race, Racism, and Living Black in America. The final session features Dr. LeConté Dill and her debut book, Soul Survivors.
Poet and fiction writer Lisa Bond-Brewer joins Dr. Dill to discuss the topics, themes, and the fifteen-year creation process behind the community-engaged research in and with the urban neighborhoods; Oakland, Atlanta, and Brooklyn, and the young people and organizations there.
Experience a selection of persona poems from Soul Survivors read by Dr. Dill in celebration of Juneteenth. Audience Q&A to follow the discussion. The event includes the opportunity to purchase Soul Survivors and have it signed by Dr. LeConté Dill at the meet and greet after the discussion.
Presented by WKAR Public Media, MSU Libraries, African American and Africa Studies (AAAS) as part of the 6thannual MSU Juneteenth Commemorative Celebration.
WHERE
WKAR Studios
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University
PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
FREE after 6 p.m. weekdays.
Directions at Google Maps
CHECK-IN
MSU Communication Arts and Sciences Building
Enter at the South Lobby (adjacent to Trowbridge Ramp parking)
REGISTRATION for this FREE event is recommended. | REGISTER HERE